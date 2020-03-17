Huntsville Parks & Recreation modifies operations due to coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation department made adjustments in operations this week to protect public health. Facilities will remain open to the public on a modified schedule, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow workers to perform deep cleans on weekends.
Adjusted hours apply to parks, recreation centers and pools. Patrons are asked to observe the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing while using the park facilities. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent. Recreation center weight rooms will remain closed and individual training sessions have been cancelled along with large group activities and sporting events.
Closings and cancellations include:
· Williams Gym, Goldsmith-Schiffman Gym, Challenger Gym
· Organized club practices
· Water therapy, water exercise classes, swim lessons
· All large meetings
· Pickleball
· Youth baseball and softball, adult softball and adaptive basketball - postponed until April 5.
“The public’s health is our number one priority and part of staying healthy at this time is to provide people with a place to be active and stretch their legs,” said Parks & Recreation Director Steve Ivey. “Our staff is taking extra care to sanitize shared surfaces, ensure proper pool chemical balance, and to provide hand sanitizer.”
Parks & Recreation will continue to monitor facility use on an hourly basis to ensure the number of patrons remains within CDC recommendations.
