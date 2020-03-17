Huntsville leaders update coronavirus response on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is scheduled to update the public at noon every day this week on the latest coronavirus conditions in the area.
The briefings are located in the Huntsville City Council Chambers.
As previously reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health, a resident of Limestone County tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently the only confirmed case in North Alabama. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, a total of 33 hospital inpatients were awaiting COVID-19 test results at Huntsville Hospital Health System facilities. Test results are generally available within 24 hours from the state lab
All Huntsville Hospital Health System campuses continue to restrict visitation. Each patient can have a maximum of two visitors, and children under 16 are not allowed to visit except under extraordinary circumstances. Hospital volunteers and vendors have been told to stay home, and student shadowing programs have been suspended until further notice. More restrictions may be placed on visitation in the coming days to protect our patients and staff.
The blood supply in Madison County is adequate for now, but LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has donor centers at Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital.
