Huntsville Hospital opening Fever & Flu Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is opening a Fever & Flu Clinic this week.
The new clinic opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 120 Governors Dr. The clinic is located at the southwest corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street directly across from the hospital campus. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The clinic is recommended for children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.
Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam. Not all patients will be tested for COVID-19.
If you come to the Fever & Flu Clinic, your preliminary registration information will be collected while you remain in your car. Patients will wait in their car until they are contacted by cellphone or by the hospital attendant when it’s time to come inside for evaluation.
Only the patient will be allowed inside the building, unless the patient is a child between 6-18 years old or an elderly person who needs assistance.
Please bring the following items with you: Your photo ID, insurance card and cellphone if you have one.
The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.
