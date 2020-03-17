How to fight back against anxiety during coronavirus spread

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One thing the coronavirus is creating right now is questions, for people of all ages.
Those questions lead to uncertainties, uncertainties can then lead to increased anxiety for a lot of people.
Monretta Vega from Huntsville Psychotherapy and Counseling and she said it’s important right now to focus on the positives.
Vega says she has seen an increase in anxiety in her clients as the corona virus touches every aspect of people’s lives.
The spread has created a lot of big questions like what will happen with 401ks, college educations and where that next paycheck might be coming from.
These questions are raising anxiety levels for many people, on top of already having to stay at home and change their regular schedule.
Vega says the focus needs to be on the “right now.”
You want to take a moment to sit down and process what you are thinking and try to be in the moment." Vega said. “What is it that you need right now and as you continue to plan for what you need right now, you may be able to plan for what you can do for the next two to three weeks.”
She said if you are self distancing and feeling lonely, make an effort to reach out to people and different resources.
“Let’s communicate what we are feeling," Vega said. “I understand, individually, we are at home by ourselves, we’re just kind of stuck at home with our thoughts but let’s get on some support groups. Let’s contact someone.”
Vega said even though we are trying to self distance, that does not mean you can’t go outside and get a breath of fresh air.
