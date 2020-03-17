Grocery store act of kindness during coronavirus pandemic

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A local act of kindness was caught on camera on Monday at a grocery store in Cullman.
Shopper Melina Wray-Pylant witnessed a man named Adam in line with a large cart full of groceries. Wray-Pylant said Adam allowed the next two people in line behind him to put their items ahead of his on the conveyor. When each went ahead, he informed the cashier that he would be paying for their items along with his.
Both parties urged Adam that his actions were not necessary, but he insisted and just left each with “you have a blessed day.”
