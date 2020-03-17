Grand opening of Huntsville bakery put on hold due to coronavirus fears

It’s been years in the making. “Trying it out, seeing if it would work and it did,” said Johnson. The finishing touches added to Canadian Bakin. Fresh baked bread ready to go. The hot coffee brewed. “Slated for next week. So, we were going to open next week.” But as coronavirus fears mount and officials encourage people not to gather in crowds, all of Matt Johnson’s hard work now on standby. “We were going to have our grand-opening and have the specialty coffee like lattes and all the espresso drinks. Sandwiches on the bread that we bake fresh every morning here. That is not going to happen anymore. At least for the foreseeable future.”