Gloomy and wet start to St. Patrick’s Day across the Valley

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We’re starting off the day a little soggy and foggy, but it won’t be like this all day long.
Showers will continue to be off and on this morning across the Valley, but they should wrap up before noon today. Clouds across the Valley will be persistent this morning. Temperatures are into the mid 50s this morning but will warm through the afternoon. High temperatures today will be into the mid to upper 60s as we may see a few rays of sunshine. Wind out of the north today will stay light at around 5 mph.
We will stay dry overnight into Wednesday and wind will pick up. Gusts on Wednesday will turn to the south and pull up some nice warmth. We will stay mostly cloudy through the day as a warm front moves north across the Valley. That front may bring a few isolated showers and storms, especially east of I-65, but mainly just warmth. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 70s for much of the Valley, possibly even the 80s! The warm weather will continue through the end of the week with a drier stretch until a cold front brings heavier rain and storms by midday Friday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
