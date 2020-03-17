Gloomy and wet start to St. Patrick’s Day across the Valley

We will stay dry overnight into Wednesday and wind will pick up. Gusts on Wednesday will turn to the south and pull up some nice warmth. We will stay mostly cloudy through the day as a warm front moves north across the Valley. That front may bring a few isolated showers and storms, especially east of I-65, but mainly just warmth. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 70s for much of the Valley, possibly even the 80s! The warm weather will continue through the end of the week with a drier stretch until a cold front brings heavier rain and storms by midday Friday.