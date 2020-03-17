Former DeKalb County attorney arrested on theft charges

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Sylvania attorney was arrested Tuesday.
The arrest stems from a joint investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Payne Police Department and the district attorney’s office.
Teresa Darwin Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property.
Phillips was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center, where bond was set at $30,000. She bonded out shortly after her arrest.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office did not do into details of the charges.
