Day care closures recommended but not required by law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The biggest part of all the COVID-19 distancing recommendations is that people should try to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other. That can be tricky in workplaces and day cares.
Although K-12 schools are closed, day care facilities are not being required to follow in their footsteps by law. As of Monday morning, the Department of Public Health has not told day care facilities they need to close as of March 18.
But state health officials encourage day cares to consider closing, especially if children can’t be the full 6 feet apart at all times. And they should limit their facilities to only 10 people at max.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris says he doesn’t take that decision lightly. He understands the burdens it will put on working families but says its the best for everyone involved to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The truth is I don’t know that that’s a practical recommendation. I would day that’s the model we’re asking people to think about and if that doesn’t fit with what you’re doing, you need to consider canceling,” Harris said.
While officials say most children will be OK if they get the virus, they are still considered carriers and could spread the virus.
