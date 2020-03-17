Attorney General: Governor can postpone primary runoff election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has the authority to postpone the state’s primary runoff election, Attorney General Steve Marshall concluded in an opinion released Tuesday.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill requested an emergency legal opinion about the possibility of postponing the March 31 primary runoff because of the threat of coronavirus. Merrill said he would recommend the runoff be postponed if the attorney general’s office agrees.
“The Secretary of State may certify the results of a secondary primary election (runoff) that has been postponed and rescheduled by the Governor pursuant to the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955,” Marshall’s opinion stated.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the governor "is in the process of thoroughly reviewing all factors surrounding moving Alabama’s upcoming runoff election.”
