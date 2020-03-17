Alabama healthcare provider expands telehealth coverage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - One Alabama healthcare company has announced a change to help patients impacted by coronavirus symptoms.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama announced to customers on Monday that telehealth coverage has been expanded. BCBSAL continues to monitor the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama. The organization plans to respond to any changes accordingly.
The expansion allows physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and behavioral health practitioners to provide medically necessary services via telephone consultation. Telehealth gives BCBSAL customers the option to receive their care remotely to limit their exposure to COVID-19 and other illnesses. It can also serve as an initial screening for patients who may need testing for the coronavirus.
Customers can check with their physicians to see if they participate in Telehealth. This service is available when an in-network provider is used.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.