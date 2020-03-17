ABC Board to close some stores, decrease hours for others to limit coronavirus exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama ABC Board is making changes in cooperation with the State of Emergency in effect due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
ABC staff are modifying operations to limit exposure to employees, customers and licensees. Several stores will close at the end of business hours Tuesday. Employees at stores that are closing will be temporarily reassigned to open stores in their area.
All ABC Stores that remain open will only operate from 12 p.m to 7 p.m., with the exception of wholesale only stores, whose hours will remain the same.
Other operational changes include:
- Beginning Wednesday, all stores will operate as “over the counter” stores in order to keep as much distance between patrons and store personnel as possible. In an effort to reduce exposure ABC is limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to a maximum of five at any given time.
- Customers will not be allowed to pull their own product. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the product(s), and bring the item(s) to the counter for check out.
- Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card, if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.
- Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Full list of closing stores:
DISTRICT 1:
- STORE 29, HELENA
- STORE 92, HOOVER
- STORE 111, HOMEWOOD
- STORE 121, COLUMBIANA
- STORE 146, PELHAM
- STORE 233, ALABASTER
DISTRICT 2:
- STORE 30, TARRANT CITY
- STORE 70, ROEBUCK
- STORE 107, SPRINGVILLE
- STORE 143, CHALKVILLE
- STORE 230, PINSON
DISTRICT 3:
- STORE 13, RAINBOW CITY
- STORE 22, JACKSONVILLE
- STORE 94, ANNISTON
- STORE 103, ASHVILLE
- STORE 122, ATTALA
- STORE 231, HEFLIN
DISTRICT 4:
- STORE 8, MOBILE
- STORE 62, MOBILE
- STORE 139, TILLMAN’S CORNER
- STORE 164, MOBILE
- STORE 182, MOBILE
- STORE 234, MOBILE
DISTRICT 5:
- STORE 33, OPELIKA
- STORE 52, UNION SPRINGS
- STORE 131, LAFAYETTE
- STORE 226, OPELIKA
DISTRICT 6:
- STORE 3, MONTGOMERY
- STORE 5, MONTGOMERY
- STORE 112, HAYNEVILLE
- STORE 135, MONTGOMERY
DISTRICT 7:
- STORE 6, GENEVA
- STORE 36, HEADLAND
- STORE 71, CLAYTON
- STORE 89, DOTHAN
- STORE 120, DALEVILLE
- STORE 126, DOTHAN
DISTRICT 8:
- STORE 82, NORTHPORT
- STORE 100, MONTEVALLO
- STORE 115, GREENSBORO
- STORE 134, BRENT
- STORE 138, TUSCALOOSA
- STORE 183, TUSCALOOSA
- STORE 227, ALICEVILLE
DISTRICT 9:
- STORE 60, LIVINGSTON
- STORE 61, SARALAND
- STORE 93, EIGHT MILE
- STORE 117, LINDEN
- STORE 141, SEMMES
- STORE 165, MOUNT VERNON
DISTRICT 10:
- STORE 2, MONTGOMERY
- STORE 12, MONTGOMERY
- STORE 63, PIKE ROAD
- STORE 79, MILLBROOK
- STORE 118, PRATTVILLE
- STORE 229, MONTGOMERY
DISTRICT 11:
- STORE 7, SPANISH FORT
- STORE 21, DAPHNE
- STORE 179, ROBERTSDALE
DISTRICT 12:
- STORE 19, DECATUR
- STORE 48, MADISON
- STORE 74, SHEFFIELD
- STORE 149, FLORENCE
- STORE 151, HUNTSVILLE
- STORE 243, HARTSELLE
DISTRICT 13:
- STORE 23, HUNTSVILLE
- STORE 24, HUNTSVILLE
- STORE 90, HUNTSVILLE
- STORE 97, BROWNSBORO
- STORE 129, ALBERTVILLE
DISTRICT 14:
- STORE 17, FAIRFIELD
- STORE 18, BIRMINGHAM
- STORE 26, BESSEMER
- STORE 144, ADAMSVILLE
DISTRICT 15:
- STORE 9, LINCOLN
- STORE 27, CHILDERSBURG
- STORE 57, LINEVILLE
- STORE 55, MOUNTAIN BROOK (NOT OPENING UNTIL APRIL)
