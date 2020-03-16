Trash Pandas plan for likely season delay

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Minor League Baseball has pushed back the 2020 regular season. And the Rocket City Trash Pandas are getting ready to follow suit.
The first home game was scheduled for April 15. That is now likely to change among the COVID-19 outbreak and the crowd avoidance recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson said they are disappointed but will keep fans updated as new information becomes available.
“We – and you – have waited a very long time to see that first pitch at Toyota Field. There is no question that pitch is in our future; I only wish I could tell you when,” Nelson said in a news release.
“We have no official information, but I think it is safe to assume that our home season will be postponed by at least a couple of weeks. I have no idea if games will be cancelled or simply moved until the end of the season, but we will play ball, and it is going to be a great summer here. As soon as we know exactly how the season will play out, we’ll have a plan for all our great fans,” he said.
No new game dates have been announced yet. Nelson said the Trash Pandas will play in Toyota Field once officials give the “all clear."
Nelson advises everyone to listen to health guidelines from medical and governments officials.
