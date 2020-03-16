33 tested for COVID-19 within Huntsville Hospital Health System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital Health System reports that as of Monday, there were a total of 33 hospital inpatients waiting for COVID-19 test results throughout the health system’s facilities.
Test results are generally available from the state lab within 24 hours.
There is currently only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in north Alabama, and it is in Limestone County. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a total of 29 confirmed cases statewide on Monday.
The hospital also reports that they are finalizing plans to open a freestanding fever and flu clinic in the Huntsville medical district to test and treat patients with fever and upper respiratory symptoms. More details will be announced soon.
Elective surgery is continuing as planned for now, but that is being re-evaluated daily.
Visitation is still restricted at all Huntsville Hospital Health System campuses. Each patient can have a maximum of two visitors, and children under 16 are not allowed to visit except under extraordinary circumstances.
