Madison Co. schools have food access during school closures

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - As some schools begin shutting down today, one question on many parents minds is how their children will be fed.
Madison County Schools is one of the many systems that has decided to begin its shutdown today ahead of the mandatory closure on Thursday. The school system does not want any child to go without meals they might need through the closure.
Kids will be able to pick up meals at 6 different locations throughout the county.
- New Hope Elementary
- Madison Crossroads Elementary
- Madison County Elementary
- Harvest Elementary
- Hazel Green Elementary
- Riverton Elementary
Meals are available between 11 a-m and 1 each day.
Tim Hall of Madison County Schools believes this is the best way to keep students fed while school is out.
“You know, as we’re thinking about this, we 're trying to separate people, we’re trying to break up meetings and where people would congregate and be together, so it’s almost like going through a bus line, like a drive-up, or a grab and go. They’ll be able to come through, pick up food for that day, breakfast for the next morning.”
Stay up-to-date on all school closures and changes with WAFF 48.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.