Local Congressmen vote for financial help during coronavirus crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama’s congressmen both voted in favor of a major bill on Saturday aimed at helping Americans get through the coronavirus crisis.
The passed legislation would expand access to free testing, more money for food aid, and extended sick leave benefits. Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Robert Aderholt both voted in favor of the plan.
Right now in Alabama, there are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Aderholt says we’re only going to see that number rise.
“Obviously those numbers are going to climb because of the fact were doing more testing and as we do more testing there will be more people that will have positive results.”
Rep. Aderholt says he believes the right moves are being made to be safe. He hopes all the closings will slow the coronavirus spread. Aderholt also advises everyone to follow the instructions from public health officials like washing hands, self distancing and not going places if you are feeling sick.
The Senate’s begins their review of the legislation this week.
