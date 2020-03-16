Huntsville Utilities to suspend disconnections due to COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says it will not disconnect anyone’s utilities for non-payment until April 6th due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Huntsville utilities says it has no higher priority than the safety of its customers and employees. Its reasoning for suspending disconnections is because many people may be forced to spend indefinite periods of time at home.
If you’re a Huntsville Utility customer there are several ways to pay your bills remotely. You can do so online, or by calling 256-353-1600.
Customers that know they will endure a hardship associated with actions taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19 should contact Huntsville Utilities as soon as possible at 256-535-1200 to discuss their accounts.
