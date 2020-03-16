Huntsville Utilities may suspend non-essential services until virus threat is over

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now many businesses are looking at scaling back their hours. Some have closed altogether. But some places, like Huntsville Utilities can't stop serving customers.
Huntsville Utilities sends employees to people's houses every day for things like repairing power outages, setting up new homes with electricity and even reading meters.
That’s why Joe Gehrdes tells us it’s more crucial than ever to practice cleanliness.
Things like gas leaks must be dealt with, pandemic or not.
Gehrdes says, right now employees are being coached on social distancing. So, some popular services that aren’t essential might be put on hold. That includes energy audits.
This is when an employee does tests on the home in hopes of lowering a customer's energy bill. But Gehrdes says he is considering suspending this service until the threat passes, since it's not essential.
"That's a close contact situation, also you're putting an employee into a customer's home. Well there's a lot of opportunity for exposure both for the customer and the employee in that situation,” community relations director Joe Gehrdes said.
Gehrdes also wants to remind you there are multiple ways to pay your bill online- through the app- or automatic payments.
