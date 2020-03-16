Huntsville officials speak today on coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials from the cities of Huntsville and Madison will host a joint press conference today at noon at Huntsville’s Public Services building.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, and local health care partners are scheduled to speak on coronavirus response in the area.
“We recognize this is serious, and we are practicing all precautions while ensuring essential government services and protections remain in tact,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.
“The City of Huntsville is still collecting garbage and our police and fire units remain on duty. With our partners, we continue to monitor and address the needs of the community."
