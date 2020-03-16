Huntsville and Madison City Schools will continue feeding students through COVID-19 closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison City Schools will continue to feed students during their system’s COVID-19 closures.
HUNTSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS:
Huntsville City Schools will offer free “grab-and-go” lunches at these schools from March 17th through March 27th between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
- Lee High School – 2500 Meridian St., Huntsville, AL 35811
- Lakewood Elementary – 3501 Kenwood Dr., Huntsville, AL 35810
- Morris Elementary/Middle – 4801 Bob Wallace Rd., Huntsville, AL 35805
- Dawson Elementary – 5308 Mastin Lake Rd., Huntsville, AL 35810
- Chaffee Elementary – 7900 Whittier Rd, Huntsville, AL 35802
- Highlands Elementary – 2500 Barney Terrace, Huntsville, AL 35810
- Sonnie Hereford Elementary – 2755 Wilson St., Huntsville, AL 35816
- McDonnell Elementary – 4010 Binderton Pl., Huntsville, AL 35805
Huntsville City Schools will offer these meals free of charge to any child 18 years-old or younger.
MADISON CITY SCHOOLS:
Madison City Schools will deliver grab-and-go meals to neighborhoods along bus routes in the Madison and Triana areas. Those deliveries will happen from 12:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The meals are intended for students and will be provided at no-cost.
A school spokesperson says interested families should watch for buses in their neighborhoods. Buses delivering food to apartment complexes will stop at leasing offices.
The spokesperson says buses will move slowly down bus routes to allow kids to gather at bus stops to receive lunch. He asked for patience as the school system works out precise times for bus stop arrivals.
