Huntsville City Council votes on State of Emergency at 2 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council will hold a special called meeting today at 2 p.m. in the 1st Floor Council Chambers of City Hall.
The Council will vote on Mayor Tommy Battle's request to declare a three-week State of Emergency to allow the City of Huntsville to act quickly and take appropriate action, as needed, to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Battle has spoken with Madison Mayor Paul Finley, who is also requesting a State of Emergency. The Madison City Council will hold a special called meeting to vote on a similar request at 2 p.m. as well.
