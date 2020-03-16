How to talk to your child about coronavirus fears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your child might have several concerns right now, and Dr. Josh Klapow says seeing parents get frustrated is not helpful for them. He says the first thing to do is ask your child what they are worried about. Depending on the age of your child, it could be a number of different things. He says to better approach the topic, it’s easier to find out exactly what scares them and go from there.
“Some of them may be concerned about getting sick, some of them just may be worried that their softball game just got canceled. So rather than trying to tell your children everything and explain what’s going on - because the reality is we’re learning what’s going on - ask them, what’s bothering you?" says Klapow.
He says to reassure them that you will do everything you can to keep them safe and let them know everyone is still learning about the situation.
