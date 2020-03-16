Foggy start to today with a rainy end

Areas of higher elevation will see the worst of the fog this morning, but we will still have areas of patchy fog all across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures this morning are right around normal into the low to mid 40s with plenty of cloud cover. It is dry this morning and should remain that way for much of the day today. However, there may be a few isolated sprinkles or showers for those that live to the east of I-65. By this evening we will have better chance at seeing rain move in, starting into the Shoals after 5 to 6 pm. These showers will last through the overnight tonight and into the morning hours on Tuesday.