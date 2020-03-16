Foggy start to today with a rainy end

Happy Monday! We are starting the day with some areas of fog.
Areas of higher elevation will see the worst of the fog this morning, but we will still have areas of patchy fog all across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures this morning are right around normal into the low to mid 40s with plenty of cloud cover. It is dry this morning and should remain that way for much of the day today. However, there may be a few isolated sprinkles or showers for those that live to the east of I-65. By this evening we will have better chance at seeing rain move in, starting into the Shoals after 5 to 6 pm. These showers will last through the overnight tonight and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
Overnight rain will linger through the middle of the day on Tuesday before a drier afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, will be into the mid to upper 60s for much of the Valley. Wednesday will be much warmer with the mid to upper 70s and that could fire up some storms during the afternoon. While the entire week won’t be a washout, each day will bring us a chance at some showers and storms. Currently it looks as though the heaviest rain for the Valley will fall on Friday.
