Decatur updates city service visiting procedures during outbreak

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur has laid out new guidelines following the latest information from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city has elected to offer services by appointment only at City Hall, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
The police and fire departments will remain on their normal schedules and will continue responding to emergencies.
If you need a walk-in report filed with the Decatur Police Department, you may call 256-341-4600 and an officer will assist you over the phone. If you need a copy of a police report, you may email pdrecords@decatur-al.gov or call 256-341-4618 or 256-341-4619 for further guidance on obtaining your report.
At this time, all municipal functions will continue on their normal schedules at full staff.
Departmental Contact Information
For those needing to speak with a department to schedule an appointment, city officials ask that you please refer to the following phone numbers and municipal links:
- Animal Services: 256-341-4790
- Building Department: 256-341-4570
- City Clerk: 256-341-4500
- City Council: 256-341-4500
- Community Development: 256-341-4960
- Engineering Department: 256-341-4875
- Finance Department: 256-341-4552
- Fire Department: 256-341-4862
- Human Resources Department: 256-341-4890
- Information Services Department: 256-341-4700
- Landfill: 256-341-4992
- Legal Department: 256-341-4513
- Mayor’s Office: 256-341-4502
- Municipal Court: 256-341-4676
- Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO): 256-341-4716
- Old State Bank: 256-50-5060
- Parks & Recreation Department: 256-341-4930
- Planning Department: 256-341-4720
- Point Mallard: 256-341-4900
- Police Department: 256-341-4600
- Purchasing Department: 256-341-4520
- Recycling: 256-341-4770
- Revenue Department: 256-341-4546
- Street & Environmental Services Department: 256-341-4740
- Youth Services Department: 256-341-4690
Reminder: Decatur Parks & Recreation Closures
Please also note, effective Tuesday, March 17, the following Decatur Parks & Recreation facilities will be temporarily closed.
- Aquadome Recreation Center
- Aquadome Pool
- Fort Decatur Recreation Center
- Ingalls Harbor Pavilion
- Jack Allen Soccer Complex
- Jimmy Johns Tennis Center
- Old State Bank
- T.C. Almon Recreation Center
- Southern Railway Train Depot
- Wilson Morgan Ballfields
If you have any questions, please contact Decatur Parks & Recreation at 256-341-4930.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.