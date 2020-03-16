City and county school districts providing meals during CO-VID19 shutdown

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City schools just one of the many entities in the city and county that has been preparing for weeks.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield says they’re working around the clock to transition to E-learning and preparing parents for what’s ahead.
Starting Wednesday, March 18 after school, all Decatur City schools will be closed through April 6.
“We’re gonna provide some resources for our parents to utilize both virtually. It’s very important that our students with ACTs, AP classes, advanced classes that they stay abreast of the material and keep working," Satterfield explained.
"For our younger students, read. Reading’s one of the most important education endeavors that you can do,” Satterfield continued.
Decatur City schools is preparing lunches and meals for students who need them while the actual building itself is closed.
CLICK HERE for information on DCS grab-n-go lunch times and locations.
As for Morgan County schools, they’re doing something similar.
“We’re going to have a ‘grab n go’ service. We’re going to be able to pick those up starting Wednesday," Superintendent Bill Hopkins said.
Hopkins says they have plans in place for people who can’t come pick up meals also.
If your student needs food and needs it delivered, just call your local Morgan County school to have it set up.
CLICK HERE for a list of schools and times for grab-n-go lunches at MCS.
Morgan County schools are also closing Wednesday, March 18 after school. They plan to re-open April 6, but the timing of this is still fluid.
