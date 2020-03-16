ADPH updates public gathering recommendations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released new recommendations for public gatherings after an increase of positive coronavirus cases in state.
The ADPH will speak live at 10 a.m. and WAFF will stream it live here.
The following recommendations were issued concerning public gatherings, food establishments and other retail venues:
- No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
- Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
- For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
- Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.
- Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.
The ADPH reminds all residents to wash hands with soap and water along with using alcohol-based hand sanitizers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.