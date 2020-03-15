Wet conditions through the morning

The Tennessee Valley once again wakes up to wet conditions across the area. A cold front will sink farther south, and cooler and drier air will move in behind it. Rain will be ending into the early afternoon. The sky will remain overcast. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Tonight, the break from the rain continues. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. The early morning hours will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain does return by noon for a few spots.
Unsettled weather continues for the week ahead with on and off showers and storms. Rain totals by the end of the week will be near 2 inches. Some spots could get more. Highs will be on the warm side during the week, in the 60s and 70s.
