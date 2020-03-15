Unsettled pattern brings daily rain & storm chances

Skies will clear out slightly this evening with overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 40s, areas of patchy fog will be possible by daybreak.
The pattern for the workweek will remain unsettled with daily chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain and storms will start off the week on Monday with highs again in the middle 60s, rain chances will be better in the evening. Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday has a better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day with temperatures near 70 degrees.
More rain showers and storms will be possible Wednesday through Friday with rainfall amounts over one inch for the week. Right now there is no severe weather for the foreseeable future and temperatures will stay near or above average.
