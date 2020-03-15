Multiple Alabama school systems closing Monday due to coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school systems are closing Monday, March 16 due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on Friday, and declared all K-12 public schools would suspend from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 3.
However, several superintendents have made the decision to suspend classes immediately rather than return to school before the planned March 19 suspension.
Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Marshall County Schools all announced earlier-than-planned closings on Saturday afternoon.
You can see an updated list of schools as districts announce decisions on our school and business closures page.
