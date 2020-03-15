Morgan County Inmate dead; authorities say cause likely medical condition

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies say an inmate died around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.
58-year-old Jerry Lynn Acklin of Fayetteville, Tennessee was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital late last night after falling ill. The sheriff’s department says doctors worked to determine his condition. They believe he suffered from an underlying internal medical condition.
Acklin’s body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. The sheriff’s department says there were no symptoms that relate to or would indicate COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
