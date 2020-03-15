Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

SEWER SYSTEM-REGULATION
Bill could limit oversight of some private sewer systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a bill that could prevent the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation from regulating how some types of sewage treatment systems are designed and built. TDEC had already begun a rule-making process for decentralized wastewater treatment systems. These systems are often used where municipal sewers are not available. They work by pumping liquid waste to a nearby facility where it is treated and then sprayed or dripped onto a field. Where these systems are poorly designed, the waste can pool on the surface or run off into nearby streams, causing bad smells and pollution.
INMATE DEATH
Tennessee inmate dies in cell
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 32-year-old Tennessee inmate has been found dead in his cell in Nashville. 32-year-old Drew Stennett was found unresponsive at the Hill Detention Center just before noon on Friday. Jail staff immediately began CPR. Stennett was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says in a release that investigators don't suspect foul play or that Stennett's death was related to the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Lee closes Capitol, halts state travel over coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has halted all non-essential business travel for state employees, banned visitors and tours from the state Capitol and heavily discouraged groups of 250 or more from gathering. The guidance issued on Friday is the latest development in Tennessee's handling of the spread o the new coronavirus. As of Friday, Tennessee had 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Ten cases in Davidson County, nine cases in Williamson County and two in Shelby County have been confirmed. Single cases have been found in Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EMPTY-HALLS
Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus' arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.
TEEN KILLED
3 juveniles charged in death of 15-year-old Tennessee boy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say three juveniles have been charged with criminal homicide and robbery in the death of a 15-year-old Tennessee boy. Nashville police said in a statement that Tyrone Foxworth Jr. suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when he was run over with a stolen car near his home. Foxworth died Thursday of severe head trauma at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Police said an investigation found that the three teens went to Foxworth’s home in a stolen Ford Fusion and assaulted him and took his cell phone. Police say Foxworth and his father attempted to grab the cell phone from the vehicle as the teens were leaving, but the driver accelerated quickly and Foxworth was dragged by the car before falling and getting run over.
FATAL MALL SHOOTING
Atlanta police search for man after fatal mall shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged, but are still searching for, a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside an upscale Atlanta mall after an argument over a parking space. Police said the man was charged Thursday with felony murder. The department's Fugitive Unit is searching for the suspect, who has not been publicly identified. Police say 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen of Antioch, Tennessee, was fatally shot at Lenox Square. Authorities say two groups of people in separate vehicles began arguing over a parking space Sunday. Police say the groups went inside the mall, but the argument escalated when both parties came back outside and Nguyen was shot in the head.