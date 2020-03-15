Huntsville Symphony Orchestra canceling concerts and events

Ticketholders are encouraged to donate their ticket back to the HSO and receive a tax receipt or exchange their tickets for a voucher to be used through the 20-21 season. Refunds will also be available for all patrons with tickets to canceled concerts. We will be contacting patrons next week to discuss your options. If you have any immediate questions or needs, you can email info@hso.org. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our small office staff works to contact each of you in the coming week. All performances and activities scheduled after March 31, will be evaluated in the coming days. Updates will be available on our Facebook page or on www.HSO.org.