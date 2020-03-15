Huntsville Symphony Orchestra canceling concerts and events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra’s highest priority is the health and well-being of all our patrons, musicians, volunteers, and staff.
We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, including Governor Kay Ivey’s state of emergency declaration. We have come to the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming concerts and events through March 31, 2020:
Concerts:
- Four Seasons on March 21
- Yoga Concert on March 22
Events:
- Symphony in the City on March 20
- Master Class on March 20
- Music Explorers Club on March 21
- Sneak Previews on March 21
Ticketholders are encouraged to donate their ticket back to the HSO and receive a tax receipt or exchange their tickets for a voucher to be used through the 20-21 season. Refunds will also be available for all patrons with tickets to canceled concerts. We will be contacting patrons next week to discuss your options. If you have any immediate questions or needs, you can email info@hso.org. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our small office staff works to contact each of you in the coming week. All performances and activities scheduled after March 31, will be evaluated in the coming days. Updates will be available on our Facebook page or on www.HSO.org.
