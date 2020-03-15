Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is the new basketball coach at Iona College. Pitino replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday for health reasons after a decade at the school Catholic school in the New York City suburbs. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. The 67-year-old has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville in 2013 and Kentucky in 1996. He also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.