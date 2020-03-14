Heavy rain moving in overnight

Widespread rain showers will start to taper off by late morning with skies staying cloudy, Sunday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the middle 60s. The pattern for the workweek will remain unsettled with daily chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain and storms will start off the week on Monday with highs again in the middle 60s. Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday has an even better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with temperatures near 70 degrees.