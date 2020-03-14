North Alabama soldier surprises his kids at 3 schools with secret homecoming

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a feel-good story to put a smile on your face, this is it.
Isaac Allen has been deployed with the Army Reserve since last May. He returned home Friday to give his kids the surprise of a lifetime, and he did it three times.
Allen’s three kids go to Bob Jones, Discovery and Madison Elementary. None of them had any idea their father was coming home until he showed up at each school with a big hug for each child.
It took some slick coordinating to make this happen. His wife knew he was coming back and helped set up a surprise at each of their children’s schools.
This was an extra special surprise for his daughter, Libby. Allen’s wife said Libby’s birthday is March 17 and all she wanted was to have her dad home.
Allen was with the 77th Sustainment Brigade out of Fort Dix, New Jersey. He spent half of his deployment in Kuwait and the other half in Amman, Jordan.
