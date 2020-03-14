Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

The Mississippi State Department of Health says six people in the state have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, up five from Wednesday. Officials say they're still getting information about two of those cases, so they won't say where the people live. Two are from the Hattiesburg area, where the first person to test positive also lives. The news comes as school and college closures that have mounted nationwide begin to spread across Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves has been in Spain with his family and is returning Friday night. It was not immediately clear whether he will quarantine himself in light of the thousands of cases in Spain.