Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennesse Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. Injuries ended each of Walker's last two seasons. Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis. The cuts should help create approximately $20 million more in salary cap space before NFL free agency opens March 18. Walker finished each of his past two seasons on injured reserve. Succop started last season on injured reserve and finished the season on I.R. after making only one field goal.