Diocese cancels mass services due to coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus is spreading across the country and now in Alabama.
That’s why the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama has now suspended in-person services across the state.
But parishioners at Episcopal Church of the Nativity will still have the opportunity to worship.
“We have a Wednesday service, we have a Thursday service, we have three Sunday services so we will live stream all of those services. So what that mean is the clergy will still offer those services on behalf of the congregation it will just be us," said the Rev Michael Goldsmith.
Goldsmith said many members expressed their concerns about the coronavirus.
He said despite the panic and challenges with the coronavirus, he wants to encourage everyone to rely on their faith.
“God doesn’t promise us that bad things are never going to happen to us, but when they do we will be sustained by God and our faith. So in times of crisis and fear we need to remember that God is with us,” said Goldsmith.
Most importantly, he said although these pews will remain empty in his church, he is hopeful that everyone can come together to help the health care system and keep as many people safe as possible.
“And so we do not want to contribute in anyway to the spread of this virus because there are a limited number of beds and we want to do all we can to make sure the folks that really need to be there are there and avoid sending folks that way," said Goldsmith.
Goldsmith said church services will be suspended for the next three weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.