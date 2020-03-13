Worlds of Work event postponed due to coronavirus

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After consultation with event hosts and community officials, North Alabama Works has postponed the Worlds of Work Career Expo scheduled for March 19-20 at Calhoun Community College’s Decatur Campus.
The large scope of the event is hands-on and interactive. Worlds of Work typically includes students and educators from across Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County school systems; students, faculty, and staff from Drake State Community and Technical College and Calhoun Community College; and numerous exhibitors and support staff from the Huntsville metro area and beyond.
The Worlds of Work event will be rescheduled at a later date, to be determined under more favorable conditions.
