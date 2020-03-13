U.S. Space and Rocket Center to close museum through April 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The museum at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be closed from 5PM Friday, March 13 through Friday, April 3.
Space Camp will remain open for students currently scheduled to attend.
A statement from the USSRC claims staff has no knowledge of any case of COVID-19 connected to Space Camp or the museum.
Additionally, employees are taking extra steps to ensure sanitary facilities per CDC guidelines.
- Extensive training for our environmental services team, including communication to all staff on healthy practices and effective methods of sanitation
- Defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas throughout the day
- Enhanced procedures for cleaning and disinfection of areas where illness has been suspected or reported
- Quick response to spills, trash and other situations
- Evening-hours procedures following museum closing for deep cleaning visitor areas
- In Space Camp areas, we have enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols for dormitories and classroom spaces and other shared areas
- As always, camp nurses are staffed on-site 24/7 while campers are present to respond to any health issues that arise
- We have temporarily discontinued buffets and self-serve stations in our food service areas
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.