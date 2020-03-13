Unsettled weather continues into the upcoming week

Periods of showers and drizzle will continue into the night. A few more showers are expected overnight into early Saturday morning. Lows drop into the upper 40s tonight.
Rain will be a possibility again this weekend with better rain chances early Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Next week will be unsettled with a possibility for rain each day. Series of disturbances will ignite showers throughout next week. Some days will have higher coverage than others. Spring officially begins next Thursday, and it will feel like it with highs in the 60s and 70s. The sky will stay overcast through the week. With extra cloud cover and warmth through the night, overnight lows will stay above average, in the 50s and 60s most days.
