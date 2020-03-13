Unsettled weather continues into the upcoming week

Next week will be unsettled with a possibility for rain each day. Series of disturbances will ignite showers throughout next week. Some days will have higher coverage than others. Spring officially begins next Thursday, and it will feel like it with highs in the 60s and 70s. The sky will stay overcast through the week. With extra cloud cover and warmth through the night, overnight lows will stay above average, in the 50s and 60s most days.