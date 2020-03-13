Showers today with dropping temperatures

Showers and storms will be possible each day this weekend, but I don’t expect either of the days to be a washout. The best chance of showers on Saturday will be during the morning and then we will start to clear out as we move into the middle of the day. The more sunshine we see peak through the clouds on Saturday the warmer we will be. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s. Sunday will be slightly wetter with more scattered showers but not a full washout. Sadly, every day next week we will have a chance at more showers and storms.