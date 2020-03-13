Showers today with dropping temperatures

Happy Friday! Storms are wrapping up across the Valley this morning, but more rain is possible later today.
A few storms may have woken you up overnight last night but the worst of it is over and we will deal with a few more showers and storms across the Valley throughout the day today. Temperatures today will be much cooler than what we saw Thursday. Wind has turned to the north behind the rain and will drop temperatures through much of the day today. Expect the 60s we are seeing this morning to drop into the 50s by this afternoon.
Showers and storms will be possible each day this weekend, but I don’t expect either of the days to be a washout. The best chance of showers on Saturday will be during the morning and then we will start to clear out as we move into the middle of the day. The more sunshine we see peak through the clouds on Saturday the warmer we will be. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s. Sunday will be slightly wetter with more scattered showers but not a full washout. Sadly, every day next week we will have a chance at more showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.