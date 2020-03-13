MSFC encouraging employees to work remotely

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall Space Flight Center is asking employees to work remotely.
MSFC says while there are no local confirmed COVID-19 cases art this time, they want to take precautions. Therefore, they are encouraging employees who can work remotely to do so for the next 14 days.
“We were informed today that one of our employees has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Proactive measures are underway and the employee, and co-workers who were in close contact with that employee, are self-quarantining. Again, no onsite employee at Marshall has tested positive for the virus. If that changes, center leadership will share that information, and our response plans, immediately," they said in a letter to the team.
The status of the center will be updated regularly..
