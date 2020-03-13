MSFC encouraging employees to work remotely

“We were informed today that one of our employees has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Proactive measures are underway and the employee, and co-workers who were in close contact with that employee, are self-quarantining. Again, no onsite employee at Marshall has tested positive for the virus. If that changes, center leadership will share that information, and our response plans, immediately," they said in a letter to the team.