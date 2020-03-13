Courts in Madison and Limestone County suspending court dates, trials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison and Limestone County courts are suspending jury trials and some other proceedings because of COVID-19. Madison’s Municipal Court is also suspending it’s March trial dates.
Madison County jury trials beginning March 23rd are suspended and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Madison County traffic and small claims dockets beginning March 16th are also suspended.
Any person who is ill or experiencing respiratory problems or fever is also ordered not to attend any court hearing, trial, or proceeding. These restrictions also apply to anyone who traveled outside the U.S. in the last 30 days. The order applies to attorneys, parties, witnesses, law enforcement, visitors, or probation. You should contact the appropriate judge if this applies to you. If you need contact information for your judge, call 256-532-3641.
These orders will remain in effect indefinitely.
Remaining March court dates rescheduled to the following:
- March 19, 2020 court date will be continued to May 14, 2020
- March 20, 2020 court date will be continued to May 15, 2020
- March 26, 2020 court date will be continued to May 21, 2020
- March 27, 2020 court date will be continued to May 22, 2020
The same court times will apply for the rescheduled May dates. For example – If you were scheduled for March 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., your new court date is May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Defensive Driving School for March 18, 2020 will also be rescheduled for May 13,2020.
Anyone having any questions, should contact the Court at 256-772-5617.
An automated phone message from the Limestone County court system says all jury trials for March and April have been canceled.
Jurors who have been summoned are excused.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.