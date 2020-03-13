Madison City closures due to COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Leaders have made changes to to municipal park and service schedules because of COVID-19.
Youth and adult sports leagues/programs have been suspended until March 29th.
Palmer Park will be closed to the public until April 3rd.
Dublin Park remains open at this time, but the athletic fields there will be closed until April 3rd.
The Madison Senior Center is closed until April 3rd. Homebound meals will be delivered as normal. Madison Senior Center clients needing a meal should call 256-830-1576.
The Madison Assisted Ride System (MARS) transportation program is fully operational at the moment. Clients are asked to only schedule trips which are deemed essential. This status is subject to change.
Madison’s Municipal Court is rescheduling all March court dates. You can find that schedule here.
