Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi universities extend break, plan online classes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi schools are being urged to cancel large assemblies, and nursing homes are being advised to restrict visitation as the state moves to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Mississippi's eight public universities are extending their spring breaks through next week and planning online classes beginning March 23. State officials discussed their steps at a Thursday news conference. On Wednesday, Mississippi reported its first presumptive case of the COVID-19 disease. For most people, the disease causes mild or moderate symptoms. It can be more severe for older adults and people with underlying health conditions.
INMATE DEATHS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate at least 27th to die since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been pronounced dead. News outlets report the 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has not identified the man who died. He is at least the 27th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some of the deaths happened amid outbursts of violence. Health inspections have shown repeated problems with clogged toilets, broken sinks and moldy showers at Parchman. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.
AP-US-FAKE-DEATH-CHILD-RAPE
Mississippi man accused of faking death denied plea deal
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Any possibility of a plea deal has faded for a man accused of child sex crimes in Mississippi. The Sun Herald reports 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was in court in Pascagoula on Wednesday to face 14 felony charges. It was his first time in court since authorities found him living under a false identity in Oklahoma. He's accused of faking his own death to avoid charges that he raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl. He had entered into a plea deal with the state before he went missing. A district attorney now says any chance for a plea deal is off the table.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-PRESIDENT-ARRESTED
Ex-university leaders plead not guilty in prostitution sting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two former leaders of Jackson State University have pleaded not guilty to charges related to a prostitution sting. News outlets report former school president William Bynum Jr. and former art galleries director Shonda McCarthy were not in court on Wednesday. Their attorneys entered the not-guilty pleas for them on charges from a prostitution sting in Clinton last month. Bynum has since resigned as university president. A trial for Bynum is scheduled for July 8 and a trial for McCarthy is set for June 24. The Clarion Ledger reports that their attorneys weren't immediately available for comment.
COLLEGE PRESIDENT NAMED
Mississippi's East Central Community College names president
DECATUR, Miss. (AP) — A community college in Mississippi has named a new president. East Central Community College announced Tuesday that Brent Gregory will assume the role as the school's ninth president on July 1. He will succeed current president Billy Stewart, who announced his retirement from the college in November after about seven years in the role. Officials said in a statement that Gregory graduated from the community college in 1996. He has served as vice president for student services at Southwest Mississippi Community College since 2017 and has also served as the associate vice president for enrollment management at Mississippi Delta Community College.
PARENT TEACHER RIVALRY-ASSAULT
Ex-principal charged with assault from 10-year-old argument
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A contentious school conference between a student, her parents and a school principal has finally come to a head, 10 years after the meeting. Former Lee County Middle School principal Steven Havens was charged Friday with attempted aggravated assault. Havens was a principal from 2007 until 2016. He retired in December. Authorities say Havens told the victim he was coming over to whip the man's posterior. The victim says he hasn't spoken to Haven in about 10 years. Havens later punched the victim, who filed charges on Thursday. It's unclear whether Havens has an attorney. The two men were previously involved in a heated moment during a disciplinary student conference. The victim later sued Havens, settling with the school district.