Lashay B’s prom dress giveaway postponed over coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For high school girls, picking out a prom dress is a big part of the high school experience. But not everyone can afford one.
WAFF 48's Caroline Klapp met one woman who is spearheading an effort to take that pressure off local families. But they were just hit with a major setback Thursday night
Lashay B is the organizer for the dress drive. She tells me she’s very upset her event for Saturday is postponed, but the safety of the students is what’s most important.
Lashay started the prom dress drive five years ago. The first year she collected about 80 dresses, last year she received 200 and this year they have over 500!
All of the dresses are donated by local businesses or people in the community. She’s even received mailed in dresses from out of state!
She says it breaks her heart that a young woman could miss out on prom for financial reasons.
“It blows my mind. I was crying this morning just out of the gratitude of people helping because the finished product is so overwhelming. And the young women that come in are so deserving and they’re always so happy to receive their dress,” she said.
But that was on Tuesday. Thursday night, everything changed.
Saturday afternoon high school girls were planning on going to the Hogan Family YMCA to pick out a dress, but the center postponed it in order to prevent the spread of corona.
“A lot of hard work went into it but the safety of everyone comes first and we don’t know what this virus holds. Hopefully there will be but there may not even be a prom for the young people,” Lashay B said.
Lashay also says that as long as there is a prom, she will hold the drive.
