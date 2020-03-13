Kirkland's: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Kirkland's Inc. (KIRK) on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.
The home decor retailer posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.3 million, or $3.79 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $603.9 million.
