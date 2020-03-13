J. Alexander's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. (JAX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2 million.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.
The casual dining restaurants operator posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8.8 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $247.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.04. A year ago, they were trading at $9.65.
